Ed Sheeran Talks BTS, Taylor Swift Projects

Ed Sheeran has spoken about his part in forthcoming new music from BTS and Taylor Swift.

The singer, who wrote “Make It Right” on the 2019 BTS album Map Of The Soul: Persona, told Most Requested Live: “I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re super, super cool guys as well.”

(BTS management confirmed in a statement: “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.”)

Appearing on The Official Big Top 40, Sheeran was asked if he planned to record new vocals on Swift’s re-recorded version of “Everything Has Changed” for Red (Taylor’s Version).

“I’ve already recorded it,” he replied. Sheeran added: “Taylor’s got a few surprises in store for you.”

Sheeran released "Bad Habits" last week, the first single from his forthcoming fiirst solo album since 2017.