Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ed Sheeran shared news on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines," the 30-year-old singer wrote on social media. "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

"Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone."

Sheeran, who has been busy hyping the Oct. 29th release of his fourth solo studio album = (Equals), is scheduled to be the musical guest on the Nov. 6 episode of Saturday Night Live.

This past summer, Sheeran performed a parody of his hit "Shape of You" during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He and Corden sang: "Moderna or Pfizer will do / You'll be good after jab number two / But wait two weeks for it to take effect / It doesn't fit the song but it's important."