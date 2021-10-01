Ed Sheeran To Headline iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and the Jonas Brothers are among the huge acts celebrating the holiday season at this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

They will be joined by Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Canada’s own Tate McRae on Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Sheeran made his Jingle Ball debut in 2017 and Lipa did the following year. Jonas Brothers first performed at the event in 2012.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 8 at 12 noon.

Canadians who can’t attend in person will be able to watch it all go down live on the iHeartRadio Canada YouTube channel.