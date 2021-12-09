Ed Sheeran Unveils 'Equals Edition' Guitar

Ed Sheeran and his longtime guitar maker Lowden have unveiled an Equals Edition guitar.

“There are fewer guitar bands and fewer artists using guitars now, and not as many kids picking up guitars,” the singer-songwriter said, in a release. “That is something I would like to change by getting these great quality guitars into kids’ hands and encouraging them to learn and progress.”

The guitars are made in Northern Ireland of walnut and spruce and feature inlays of symbols inspired by Sheeran’s album = (Equals).

Only 3,000 of the guitars are available worldwide. Lowden has nearly a dozen dealers in Canada – in Vancouver, Calgary, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Chicoutimi and St. John’s.

Sheeran has donated the one-of-a-kind prototype for the guitar to a raffle supporting a school in his hometown Framlingham, Suffolk.