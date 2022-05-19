Ed Sheeran, Wife Welcome 2nd Baby Girl

Surprise! Ed Sheeran revealed Thursday he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their second child.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” the singer captioned a photo of a pair of little socks. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4.”

It is the same way Sheeran shared news in September 2020 of the birth of daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Sheeran, who is currently halfway through a 12-day break from his tour, did not divulge the birth date or name of the new arrival.

Last October, Sheeran spoke to The Sun about having more children. “I’d love it, but it does all depend on what Cherry wants too because it’s her body,” he said. “I’m really proud of Cherry as a mother. She’s such an incredible human, I’m just in awe.”

On the Open House Party podcast last June, Sheeran said: “Girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this. I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more.”

The 31-year-old singer and Seaborn, 30, have typically kept their private life out of the spotlight. The former high school classmates started dating in 2015 and got engaged in January 2018. They tied the knot exactly a year later in a secret ceremony attended by only a few family members and close friends.

In his 2017 song "Perfect," Sheeran sings: "Well, I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know / She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home / I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets / To carry love, to carry children of our own."