Eddie Vedder Shares 'Earthling' Release Date, New Song

Eddie Vedder on Thursday announced that his third full-length solo album Earthling will drop Feb. 11, 2022.

The Pearl Jam frontman also released the second single, “The Haves," which follows the September release of "Long Way."

Produced by Andrew Watt, Earthling is Vedder’s first album since 2011’s Ukulele Songs.

Earlier this week, Pearl Jam said it will announce the new dates for its Canadian tour early next year – with shows expected to start in May.