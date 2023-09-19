Édgar Barrera Leads Latin Grammy Nominations
Mexican superstar Édgar Barrera is the dominant nominee for this year's 2023 Latin Grammy Awards. He is nominated for 13 awards in total, including two for Song of the Year, as the co-writer for both “NASA” by Camilo & Alejandro Sanz and “un X100to” by Grupo Frontera with Bad Bunny.
The Miami-based songwriter/producer is also nominated three times in the Best Tropical Song and Best Regional Mexican Song categories, as well as once for Best Pop Song.
Right behind him each with seven nominations are Colombian stars Camilo, Karol G, Shakira and composer Kevyn Mauricio Cruz (aka Keityn).
Other big names up for awards include Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Maluma and Marc Anthony.
See the complete list of this year's nominees here.
For the first time ever, the Latin Grammys will take place outside the U.S., this year in Seville, Spain, on November 16.
-
Liam Payne's Girlfriend Says "He Is In Good Hands" Following HospitalizationKate Cassidy posted an update on TikTok following the singer's hospitalization in Italy.
-
Swifties Solve Google Puzzle To Reveal '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' SongsTaylor Swift worked with the search engine to hide song titles to four upcoming Vault songs for fans to reveal.
-
98 Degrees Joke That *NSYNC "Stole The Thunder" From Their ReunionThe boyband told Andy Cohen that “When one succeeds, we all succeed."
-
DEBBY FRIDAY Wins The 2023 Polaris Music PrizeThe Toronto artist beat out favourites Alvvays, Daniel Caesar and Feist for the $50k prize.
-
Ed Sheeran Is Recording A Live Album From His Fans' HomesThe singer-songwriter says he's been playing unannounced pop-up gigs in fans houses for a live album of 'Autumn Variations'.
-
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez File For DivorceThe couple were married back in May 2021.
-
Blink-182 Announce New Album, 'ONE MORE TIME...'The band's ninth studio album sees a return of the classic line-up featuring Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.
-
Katy Perry Sells Her Catalogue For $225 MillionLitmus Music has purchased the rights to all five of Perry's studio albums.
-
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Is Back Home After HospitalizationOver the weekend Whibley was admitted for pneumonia, which almost led to heart failure.