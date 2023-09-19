Édgar Barrera Leads Latin Grammy Nominations

Mexican superstar Édgar Barrera is the dominant nominee for this year's 2023 Latin Grammy Awards. He is nominated for 13 awards in total, including two for Song of the Year, as the co-writer for both “NASA” by Camilo & Alejandro Sanz and “un X100to” by Grupo Frontera with Bad Bunny.

The Miami-based songwriter/producer is also nominated three times in the Best Tropical Song and Best Regional Mexican Song categories, as well as once for Best Pop Song.

Right behind him each with seven nominations are Colombian stars Camilo, Karol G, Shakira and composer Kevyn Mauricio Cruz (aka Keityn).

Other big names up for awards include Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Maluma and Marc Anthony.

For the first time ever, the Latin Grammys will take place outside the U.S., this year in Seville, Spain, on November 16.