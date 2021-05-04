EDM Producer Pierce Fulton Dies At 28

Tributes are flooding social media Tuesday for DJ and EDM producer Pierce Fulton – one-half of Leaving Laurel with Nova Scotia’s Gordon Huntley – who died on April 29 at 28.

Fulton’s brother Griff shared the heartbreaking news on Monday that Fulton had “a tragic struggle with his mental health.”

Griff remembered his younger brother as “so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity. He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet. The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see.”

A native of Vermont, Fulton released his debut EP in 2011 and had success with the 2014 single “Kuaga (Lost Time)” and 2018’s “Waiting for Tomorrow” with Martin Garrix and Mike Shinoda.

In addition to his own material, Fulton teamed up with Ansel Elgort on Shirts & Skins and, more recently, with Huntley on Leaving Laurel.

“We’ve released 8 original songs, 2 remixes and started developing an improvised live set during our time quarantined together this year,” Fulton wrote of his collaboration with Huntley, in a November 2020 tweet. “I’ve gotten to learn so much from Gordon’s talents as a songwriter and engineer … it is the most fulfilling creative project that I’ve been a part of and I’m very proud of what we’ve made together.”

Fulton added: I’ll be spending a lot of my time moving forward on this project alongside my solo music. Talk soon.”

On social media, 3LAU remembered Fulton as a genius. “I admired you, I always will,” he tweeted. “I have always felt you were one of the brightest young minds in dance music.

“We will always remember you through the amazing music you’ve created. We will keep playing it for everyone to hear. I promise.”

Audien shared: “He was one of my best friends, and truly like a brother to me, I don’t know what else to say on here.. RIP to someone truly special.”

“Your amazing talent and humble spirit will not be forgotten,” tweeted Don Diablo.

Fulton’s brother said the family plans to start an organization in his memory that will focus on “real & lasting positive change.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, click here to find someone who can help.