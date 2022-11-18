Elijah Woods Shares Reflective 'Almost Happy'

Elijah Woods has released “Almost Happy,” a simple but infectious and emotional song he describes as “a journey inward.”

The 28-year-old Canadian artist sings: “If I didn't wake up in the morning / Would your world just keep on spinning? / Would it hurt that I'm not in it?”

Woods said he wrote “Almost Happy” with JESSIA this past summer in his backyard. “I haven’t stopped singing it since,” he tweeted.

In a release, Woods explained that the song “helped me explore the feeling of nothingness that comes in the lulls of creativity.” After trying out “countless production ideas,” Woods said he settled on an acoustic version.

The Perth, Ont. native released his solo debut EP Look What I Made in 2021 after finding success with Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine (“Ain’t Easy,” “Want You Back”). The duo went their separate ways in 2020 and Woods said he spent a year “learning how to (properly) sing” and “creating what i feel is the most personal content i have ever made.”

The collection included the single “lights” and his collaboration with JESSIA, “first night.” (He also co-wrote and produced JESSIA’s hit “I’m Not Pretty.”) This year, Woods shared “ilu” and “fingers crossed.”

“Almost Happy” debuted with a lyric video. Check it out below: