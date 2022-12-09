Elle King Recovering From Fall

Elle King said Thursday she is recovering from injuries she suffered in a fall at her home.

In a note she shared on social media, the 33-year-old singer said the accident happened while getting ready to feed her newborn son Lucky Levi.

“I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion,” King wrote.

She apologized to fans for having to cancel appearances this week in Tampa, Detroit and Seattle.

“No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing,” King wrote. “I tried to push through and played three shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things.”

King’s debut country album Come Get Your Wife is set for release on Jan. 27 and she will embark on her A-Freakin-Men tour in February. There are no Canadian dates scheduled.