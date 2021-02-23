Ellie Goulding Shares Pregnancy News

Ellie Goulding is expecting!

The 34-year-old singer told British Vogue she is 30 weeks pregnant. It will be the first child for Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling.

“Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out,” she recalled. “It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan.

“The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] — I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Goulding said pregnancy has given her “a completely different body and different energy” – and has changed the way she eats.

“I actually went from being smug about how healthy my salads were and my breakfasts and eating nuts and seeds, and then all I wanted was McDonalds,” she said. “Whatever this baby did when it took over my body was like, 'Hell no — I do not want broccoli, spinach, collards! I just wanted sugar and carbs.’”