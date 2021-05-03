Ellie Goulding Welcomes 1st Baby

Singer Ellie Goulding has welcomed her first child.

The 34-year-old singer and her baby are “healthy and happy,” according to an Instagram Story from husband Caspar Jopling. No other details were disclosed.

Goulding shared her pregnancy news with British Vogue in February.

“Caspar and I went away briefly when we were allowed to for our one-year anniversary, and that’s basically when we found out,” she recalled. “It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan.

“The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] — I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Goulding and Jopling were married in August 2019.