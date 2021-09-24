Elon Musk Says He's 'Semi-Separated' From Canada's Grimes

Canadian music artist Grimes and billionaire Elon Musk have split up – sort of – after about three years.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A.”

Musk said Grimes and the couple’s son X Æ A-Xii are currently staying with him.

Grimes, the B.C. native whose real name is Claire Boucher, has not yet commented on the couple’s status.