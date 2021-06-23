Elton John Adds 2 Canadian Stadium Shows To Final Tour

Elton John’s final show on Canadian soil will take place in Vancouver, he announced Wednesday.

The music legend will be 75 when he performs at BC Place on Oct. 21, 2022. He is also scheduled to do one more show in Toronto – at Rogers Centre on Sept. 7, 2022. Tickets for both shows go on sale June 30.

“I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career,” John said. “I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time.”

John kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in September 2018 and did shows in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg.

Concerts in both Toronto and Montreal that were cancelled due to the pandemic are scheduled to take place Feb. 14 and 15, 2022 and Feb. 18 and 19, respectively.