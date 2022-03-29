Elton John Adds 2 Stadium Concerts In Canada

Elton John has added two stadium concerts in Canada as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The 75-year-old singer will perform Sept. 8 at Rogers Centre in Toronto and Oct. 22 at BC Place in Vancouver. He is already scheduled to perform at these venues on Sept. 7 and Oct. 21, respectively.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale April 6.

“This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had,” John said in a video message shared on social media Tuesday. “Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible."

John kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in September 2018 and did shows in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg.

Two concerts in Toronto and two in Montreal scheduled for February were cancelled due to provincial capacity restrictions at the time.

“It’s something I wanna finish,” John told NME of his final tour, which was delayed by the pandemic and health issues. "At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76 – and that’s it, baby. I can’t wait to do it and have a great time, and I can’t wait to finish and say, 'No more – I’ve had enough.'"