Elton John & Brandi Carlile Have Reportedly Made An Album Together

Elton John has reportedly finished recording an album with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.

The news was revealed by The Who's Pete Townshend, a long-time friend of John's, during a roundtable conversation with Clash Music.

In the discussion, Townshend said he speaks to the "Rocket Man" singer almost everyday, acknowledging that John and Carlile discussed the idea of an album after appearing together in 2022 at the "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" Yellow Brick Road Event in Los Angeles.

“Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next," Townshend said. "He’s just gone over to LA to make an album with Brandi Carlile. They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done”.

Carlile previously discussed her relationship with John at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She told People that she has been the biggest Elton John fan in the universe since she was 11 years old. "I think we find ourselves in a position of being soulmates," Carlile said. "Our friendship is an amazing one."

Back in November, John revealed that he and his long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin had also finished recording an album together. However, Townshend did not clarify whether this was the one Carlile is involved with.

Of course, maybe Elton John has simply discovered some prolific streak now that he's permanently parked his tour bus.