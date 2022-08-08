Elton John, Britney Spears Track Is Titled 'Hold Me Closer'

Elton John on Monday revealed that his forthcoming collaboration with Britney Spears – a reimagining of his 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer” – is titled “Hold Me Closer.”

An image shared on the 75-year-old singer’s social media shows a rose for Spears and a rocket ship for him.

The name of the song, of course, comes from the song's lyrics: "Hold me closer, tiny dancer."

It will be the first new music from Spears since 2016 and follows last year’s PNAU reworking of 1972’s “Rocket Man” by John and Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart.”

Last week, Paris Hilton said the single is “going to be iconic” when asked about John’s collaboration with her friend Spears. “It’s insane.”

Page Six reported last month that Spears “secretly” recorded the track, which was produced by Andrew Watt and is set to be released in August.

Fans were quick to point out that on Oct. 21, 2015 – otherwise known as Back to the Future Day – Spears tweeted: “Tiny Dancer #EltonAlways @eltonofficial.”