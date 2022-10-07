Elton John, Canadian Husband David Furnish Go After UK Tabloid

Elton John and his Canadian husband David Furnish are among several high profile people taking legal action against the publisher of UK newspaper Daily Mail.

According to BBC News, Associated Newspapers Ltd. is accused of “gross breaches of privacy” including accessing financial transactions, planting listening devices and impersonating people to obtain medical information.

Prince Harry and actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost are also part of the legal claim.

“They have banded together to uncover the truth, and to to hold the journalists responsible fully accountable,” read a statement from law firm Hamlins.

In a statement of its own, Associated Newspapers Ltd. said: “We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears … These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims – based on no credible evidence – appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere.”