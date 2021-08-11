Elton John, Dua Lipa To Release 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)'

Elton John and Dua Lipa announced Wednesday their forthcoming collaboration “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" will be out Friday.

Both stars – and PNAU – teased the track on Tuesday by sharing snippets on social media.

At John’s virtual Oscar-night party this year, he paired with Lipa for performances of his classics “Bennie & The Jets” and “Goodbye Yelllow Brick Road.”

PNAU is the Australian dance music trio made up of Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes and Sam Littlemore that is best known for 2016’s “Chameleon” ft. Kira Divine. In 2012, they crafted the Elton John Vs. PNAU singles “Sad” and “Good Morning to the Night.”