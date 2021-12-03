Elton John, Ed Sheeran Unwrap 'Merry Christmas' Charity Single

With three weeks to go before Christmas, Elton John and Ed Sheeran have unwrapped their holiday collaboration, “Merry Christmas.”

Written by the pair and produced by Steve Mac, proceeds from the song will go to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and The Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Sheeran let the cat out of the stocking in October when he told a radio host in the Netherlands about how the song came to be. He said John phoned him on Christmas Day 2020 and boasted about how his 1973 holiday song “Step Into Christmas” was back on the UK charts. “[He said] ‘I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?’”

“Merry Christmas” comes with a video directed by Jason Koenig that features the two music stars and friends recreating scenes from several holiday videos. Watch it below: