Elton John Is Back Home After Being Hospitalized For Fall

Elton John is recovering at home after suffering minor injuries from a fall at his villa in the south of France yesterday (August 27).

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter reportedly slipped at his home and was sent to a French hospital where he spent the night.

A source tells Billboard, “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. [He was] immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

John just wrapped up his lengthy Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month, after a five-year run that saw multiple postponements between 2020 and 2022 due to the global pandemic.

Last year The Daily Mail published photos of John in a wheelchair, claiming he looked "frail," however, he was quick to debunk the story as "silly."

“The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best,” he wrote. “I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows.”