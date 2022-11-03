Elton John Joins Roblox Universe

Elton John has joined the Roblox universe.

Gamers can now go on a virtual journey through the 75-year-old music legend’s career and take part in interactive song challenges and trivia quizzes in Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road.

“I’ve seen the joy that Roblox has bought to my boys and the possibility it creates by the ability to interact with fans in such an exciting, and forward looking way has been mind- blowing to me,” John said, in a release. He and his Canadian husband David Furnish have sons Elijah and Zachary.

“I’ve always been myself and used my image, eyewear, and music to express myself, and Roblox really encourages that self-expression. Now my fans can do the same, and that’s really exciting.”

John explained he has always wanted to “push forward and look to the future” and the Roblox project “is the next step on that journey as I prepare to step away from live touring after 50 years on the road.”

Roblox users can browse a virtual shop to dress up their avatars in John’s iconic outfits. Beyond the Yellow Brick Road will also host a “special performance” experience from Nov. 17 to 20.

“We’re excited for the opportunities that spaces like Roblox offer to ensure Elton’s music and legacy may continue to bring joy to the world,” said Furnish, who is the CEO of Rocket Entertainment, which developed the virtual experience with 20 Roblox creators and Universal Music Group.