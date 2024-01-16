Elton John Now Has EGOT Status

There wasn't much left for Elton John to achieve, and last night at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards he was finally able to cross becoming an EGOT winner off his to-do list.

The iconic singer-songwriter took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), which was awarded for his 2022 concert film Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. The special was streamed live on Disney+, capturing John’s final North American date on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

John unfortunately couldn't make the ceremony to accept the award. He is currently recovering from a knee surgery. However, his husband, David Furnish, accepted the award on his behalf.

Later on he did issue a statement, saying, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”

“Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives," he continued. "Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

He followed that up with a separate social post acknowledging the honour. See it below.

Elton John is the 19th person to achieve EGOT status. Other winners include Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Mel Brooks and Audrey Hepburn.