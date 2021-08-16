Elton John Performs 'Cold Heart' At Cannes Restaurant

Patrons of a restaurant in Cannes, France were treated to an impromptu performance by Elton John on Saturday.

The 74-year-old music legend stepped into the DJ booth on the terrace of La Guérite and introduced his freshly-released single “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).”

“During lockdown I made this single – it came out yesterday – with Dua Lipa,” said John, who urged people to “dance on the table” and wave their cloth napkins in the air.

He then sang along to the track, which is a mash-up of his songs “Sacrifice,” “Where's the Shoorah?,” “Kiss The Bride” and “Rocket Man.”

John’s casual performance was streamed live on Instagram. “Thought I’d surprise the people at La Guérite beach restaurant with a performance of the new track,” he later wrote in an Instagram Story.

The singer and his Canadian husband David Furnish have been enjoying a Mediterranean holiday with their sons Zachary and Elijah.

John will resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour next year. It includes February shows in Toronto and Montreal as well as stadium concerts on Sept. 7 in Toronto and Oct. 21 in Vancouver.