Elton John Postpones Tour Dates Due To Hip Injury

Elton John has postponed the restart of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after suffering an injury that requires surgery.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” the 74-year-old singer explained in an Instagram post.

“Despite intensive physic and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.

John said following surgery he will undergo “a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

John said he will still perform five songs on the Global Citizen special on Sept. 25.

The Europe and UK dates of the tour – rescheduled due to the pandemic – have been pushed to 2023. John said he will be ready for the start of the rescheduled North American leg of the tour, which kicks off Jan. 19 in New Orleans.

John is due in Toronto and Montreal in February and will be back in Canada for concerts on Sept. 7 in Toronto and Oct. 21 in Vancouver.

John kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in September 2018 and did shows in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg.

“I promise you this," John wrote on Thursday, "the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”