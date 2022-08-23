Elton John Previews Britney Spears Collab 'Hold Me Closer'

Elton John on Tuesday shared a preview of “Hold Me Closer,” his forthcoming collaboration with Britney Spears.

The 75-year-old singer posted video showing him singing along to the track on the terrace of La Guérite in Cannes, France.

Sneak peak of Hold Me Closer - out this Friday 🌹🚀#HoldMeCloser pic.twitter.com/O7ull88sl4 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 23, 2022

The clip was shared on social media a day after John posted a few seconds of the track, which is a reimagining of his 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer” and marks the first new music from Spears since 2016. The two music icons did not record the song together in person – she recorded her vocals in July and they were mixed with his by producer Andrew Watt.

John's video from Cannes comes exactly a year after he sang “Cold Heart," his collaboration with Dua Lipa, at the same restaurant terrace. PNAU crafted the hit by interpolating John’s 1972 classic “Rocket Man” as well as his ‘80s songs “Kiss the Bride,” “Sacrifice” and “Where’s the Shoorah?”

John announced last week that “Hold Me Closer” will be out on Aug. 26.

Spears fans have pointed out that on Oct. 21, 2015 – otherwise known as Back to the Future Day – Spears tweeted: “Tiny Dancer #EltonAlways @eltonofficial.”