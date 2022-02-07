Elton John Quietly Postpones Shows In Toronto, Montreal

Elton John last week quietly postponed four upcoming concerts in Canada due to capacity restrictions at the venues.

As reported here on Jan. 25, John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road show on March 9 and 10 at Montreal’s Bell Centre and March 12 and 13 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena are impacted by provincial regulations limiting capacity at concert venues to 50 percent.

Ontario plans to lift the limit on March 14. Quebec has not announced when it will.

John’s two Toronto dates are made-good dates for his cancelled March 28, 2020 and Feb. 14, 2022 shows. A statement on the Scotiabank Arena website reads: “If you have tickets, please hang on to them as the event organizer is still trying to reschedule these dates.”

No new dates have been announced for the two postponed concerts at the Bell Centre. Those were bumped from Feb. 18 and 19, 2022.

John has U.S. dates scheduled through April 28. He is set to resume the European tour on May 21.

John kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in September 2018 and did shows in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg. Last June, he announced stadium shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre on Sept. 7, 2022 and at Vancouver's BC Place on Oct. 21, 2022.