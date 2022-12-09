Elton John Quitting Twitter Over 'Misinformation'

Elton John said Friday he is quitting Twitter.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together,” read a tweet on his official account. “Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

John has 1.1 million followers on Twitter.

The singer follows musicians Jack White and Trent Reznor in leaving the social media platforms.

White blasted Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk. “You intend to give platforms to known liars and wash your hands like pontius pilate and claim no responsibility?”

Reznor explained: “I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”