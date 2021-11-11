Elton John Receives Royal Honour

Elton John was anointed Wednesday as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour, one of the highest awards available to Commonwealth citizens.

The award, established by King George V in 1917, recognizes those who have made “a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government” over a long period of time.

John, who was appointed in 2019, received the medal from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle. Walking with a cane following hip surgery, the 74-year-old singer was accompanied by his Canadian husband David Furnish.

"An incredible honour to be made a member of the Order of Companions of Honour today in acknowledgement of my services to music and the fight to end AIDS," read the caption on a set of photos on Instagram. "Thank you to the Prince of Wales and @clarencehouse for your recognition and support."

Following the ceremony, John told reporters that even though he is not fully recovered from surgery, he is "still raring to go and I've got a lot more work to do as far as my life goes.

"So this is just a reminder that there’s more to do. More work to do for music, more work to do for charity and life is great – I’m so lucky."

Only a handful of music artists have been made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour. Paul McCartney accepted in 2017.