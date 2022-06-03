Elton John Responds To 'Silly' Speculation About His Health

Elton John has responded to a British tabloid’s speculation about his health by insisting he’s doing just fine.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published photos from the Splash News agency showing John, wearing a Gucci track suit, being pushed in a wheelchair upon arrival at an airport in Leipzig, Germany.

It opined the 75-year-old singer “appeared frail.”

In a message shared on his official Instagram account, John dismissed the “silly story” and thanked fans for expressing concerns.

“The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best,” he wrote. “I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows.”

John, currently on the European leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, explained: “After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show.

“That’s all folks.”

John kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in September 2018 and did shows in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg. He is scheduled to perform Sept. 7 and 8 at Rogers Centre in Toronto and Oct. 21 and 22 at BC Place in Vancouver.