Elton John's Jet Forced To Make Emergency Landing

Elton John was aboard his private jet Monday when it was forced to make an emergency landing.

The Canadian-built Bombardier Global Express took off from Farnborough Airport in the UK heading for New York City, where the singer was scheduled to perform Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to The Sun, about an hour into the flight and flying at 10,000 feet, the plane suffered hydraulic failure and the pilot made the decision to return to the airport. High winds forced the pilot to abort two landing attempts.

“The plane was being buffeted and couldn’t make it,” an eyewitness told The Sun.

“A crowd had gathered after word went around that Elton was in difficulty. And as the plane came around again for a second attempt to land, the storm was doing its worst. … The aircraft was being rocked from side to side by the wind.”

John took another flight to New York City.