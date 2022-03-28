Elton John's Sons Attend Oscar Party

Elton John’s sons with Canadian husband David Furnish made a rare public appearance Sunday at the 30th Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood Park.

Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, attended with Furnish and their godmother Lady Gaga, who co-hosted the party with Billy Porter and Furnish’s former Toronto schoolmate, actor Eric McCormack.

Notably absent was John, who was performing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Brandi Carlile performed for a crowd that included music stars like Troye Sivan, Liam Payne, Saweetie, Demi Lovato, Billy Porter, Lea Michele and Asher Monroe.

“David and I are so grateful to celebrate 30 years of the Foundation and especially grateful to Brandi Carlile and the many fabulous guests supporting us for another magnificent night,” John said in a statement prior to the event. “Our success reflects the passion, commitment, and generosity of our supporters. Together, we are making a difference and bringing light and hope to people living with HIV around the world.”

Later in the evening, Gaga was at the Dolby Theater to present Best Picture alongside Liza Minnelli.

Since 1992, the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party has raised more than $86 million U.S.