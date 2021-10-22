Elton John Says Christmas Song With Ed Sheeran Isn't Finished

Elton John isn’t sharing any more clues about his holiday collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Earlier this month, Sheeran spilled the tea during a Dutch radio interview about a Christmas song the pair recorded – the first for John since 1973’s “Step Into Christmas” and the first ever for Sheeran.

“It’s f**king great,” Sheeran told NPO Radio 2 of the single, which he said is due out in December. “Just me and him. It’s great.”

Asked about the festive duet by NME, John joked: “I was sworn to secrecy and then big mouth f**king Sheeran goes to the Netherlands!”

He added: “It’s supposed to come out – we haven’t finished it yet, so there’s still work to be done. I can’t say any more than that because it’s in his hands.