Elton John Says He & Bernie Taupin Have Made A New Album Together

Elton John may have retired from touring but that doesn't mean he'll be hanging up his piano any time soon.

During Friday (November 3) night's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, John came out of his retirement to perform "Tiny Dancer" and honour his long-time songwriting partner Bernie Taupin with a speech at the podium.

“Our success story is what it is, you all know… Through the years we grew and we grew and we grew,” John said about their near-60-year partnership. "He became my best friend and my lyricist. He is without doubt one the finest lyric writers of all time."

“We climbed mountains that we never thought were possible to climb, and we scaled heights that we never thought were possible to scale," he continued. "And throughout that time, we never ever really had an argument. He was disgusted with my behaviour, yes, that’s a given. But to this day, we are still growing as a partnership."

At that point, John revealed that the two had completed a new album together.

"We've just finished an album in Los Angeles," John revealed, "which is going to surprise the s**t out of you — oh I can't swear! And it's absolutely wonderful. It's full of youth and it's full of vitality, and it's a wonderful place to be after we've been together for 56 years."

Watch the full speech below.

