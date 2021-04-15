Elton John Says Trolls Need To Be Held Accountable

Elton John says online trolls must be held accountable for the vitriol they post.

“People are so cruel to each other and it’s because they hide behind their social messaging or whatever they do,” the 74-year-old music icon said on his Rocket Hour show. “If they had to write their names on it, they wouldn’t do it. It’s just awful that people can write anonymous things about people.”

John added: “We have to ask ourselves at this time that it’s not good enough for people to be able to post anonymous things online. They have to be accountable for what they say. It’s making the world really divided and it’s really cruel.”

Social media is an addiction, John said, and “something has to be done” about the trolls who use it to spread hate.

“People are being cancelled, people are being abused, and we're just at war with each other,” he fumed.

The singer has added his voice to Rina Sawayama’s “Chosen Family” – a song John believes is about “bringing people together and loving at a time when people are so hateful to each other and that the world is so divisive.”