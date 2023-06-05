Elton John Serenaded By Manchester City Players

What do you do when you bump into Elton John on an airport tarmac? Serenade him with one of his own songs, of course.

Manchester City players and staff, arriving home after winning the FA Cup in London, gave an impromptu performance of John’s 1970 classic “Your Song” as he was getting ready to board his private jet. The team revised the lyrics to: “And you tell everybody / we’ve won the FA Cup.”

You can tell everybody, we’ve won the FA Cup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gYzUTyg6mp — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 3, 2023

Players lined up to greet the 76-year-old music icon and to snap pics with him. They also let him hold the Cup for a group photo that John shared on Instagram.

“Look who I ran into at Manchester Airport!!,” he captioned the shot. “Congratulations on an incredible double. Fingers crossed for the treble….” (In soccer, treble happens when a team wins three trophies in one season.)

John performed the last of three concerts on Saturday night in Manchester as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.