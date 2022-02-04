Elton John Teased For Tweet Naming Wrong City

Elton John’s social media manager was left red-faced after a tweet on the singer’s account gushed about “a great night” performing in Arkansas City.

Problem is, John performed in Kansas City, some 370 kilometres northeast.

"Thank you to everyone who came down – you were all amazing,” read the tweet.

As of Friday morning, the tweet had not been corrected.

Some fans were quick to point out the error, perhaps thinking John himself tweeted.

“Oh dear. You were in Kansas City. Wrong state and wrong city,” read one. Another read: “You mean Kansas City, Arkansas City is in Western Kansas. LOL”

Others were more understanding. “I am going to assume this was a typo. He talked about KC a few times during the concert. He was amazing! At 74 years old!!!!”

One person pointed out: “FYI elton doesn’t do his own tweeting. His people do, they should have corrected the city but don’t blame elton. He isn’t the one tweeting.”

Arkansas City’s entire population of roughly 11,000 people could fit inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, with plenty of room to spare.

At least one person saw the tweet as a win for Arkansas City. “This is the most publicity Ark City has had in decades!,” read a tweet.