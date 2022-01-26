Elton John Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones 2 Shows

A week after restarting his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John has been forced to postpone a pair of concerts after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” John said in an Instagram Story.

The 74-year-old icon, who returned to the road on Jan. 19, pulled the plug on shows scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Dallas.

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild.”

John said he hopes to be able to perform as scheduled on Saturday in Little Rock, Arkansas and Sunday in Oklahoma City – both shows that were rescheduled from July 2020.

The singer’s concerts in Toronto on March 12 and 13 are expected to be postponed because Ontario is not scheduled to allow concert venues to reopen at full capacity until March 14. It is not yet known if he will be able to play in Montreal on March 9 and 10 (in Quebec, concert venues will only allow 50 percent capacity or 500 people, whichever is less, beginning Feb. 7.)

John is scheduled to perform at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sept. 7, 2022 and at Vancouver's BC Place on Oct. 21, 2022.

He kicked off tour in September 2018 and did shows in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg.