Elton John Unveils Saks Holiday Display In NYC

Elton John was joined Tuesday by his Canadian husband David Furnish and their sons Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, at the unveiling of the holiday display at the flagship Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City.

“I’m so thrilled to kick off the holiday season tonight and to be a part of this spectacular and iconic window unveiling and light show,” said the 75-year-old music legend.

Furnish, a Toronto native, and the couple’s sons joined John on stage for the countdown.

John performed “Your Song” at a grand piano before sitting down with his family to enjoy the light show, which includes snippets of hits like “Cold Heart” and “Step Into Christmas.”

The singer co-curated three windows at Saks showcasing designers like Gucci, Versace and Valentino. Saks donated $1 million U.S. to The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund. The iconic retailer is owned by Canada's Hudson's Bay Company.

On Sunday, John performed his last North American show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, in Los Angeles.