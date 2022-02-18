Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce Summer Tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters announced Thursday they are hitting the road and will be making one stop in Canada.

The 67-year-old and his band – Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher – are scheduled to play Toronto’s Massey Hall on Aug. 8.

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will be the opening act. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Costello’s latest album, The Boy Named If, was released last month.

Costello recenetly celebrated his 18th anniversary with Canadian singer-pianist Diana Krall, with whom he has 15-year-old twins.