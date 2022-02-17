'Elvis' Trailer Offers 1st Look At Austin Butler As The King

The first trailer for the forthcoming Elvis Presley biopic premiered on Thursday and quickly earned raves like “amazing” and “incredible.”

Austin Butler, 30, portrays the late King of Rock & Roll in Elvis, which was directed by Bar Luhrmann and also stars Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

“The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker,” reads the official description. “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.”

Presley’s wife is played by Olivia DeJonge.

Butler had early roles in series like Hannah Montana, Zoey 101 and Jonas and starred in the Toronto-shot 2011 movie Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure. More recently, he was seen in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the made-in-Vancouver series Arrow.

Elvis is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 24.

Watch the trailer below: