Emeli Sandé Reveals She's In Relationship With A Woman

English singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé came out publicly in an interview published on Thursday, revealing that she is in love with a classical pianist.

“We met through music,” Sandé told Metro, “and I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great.

“For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place.”

The “Heaven” singer, now 35, was married to marine biologist Adam Gouraguine from 2012 to 2014. Asked if she identifies as bisexual, Sandé replied: “I’m not sure what I identify as but I guess so. I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.”

Sandé just released her fourth studio album, Let’s Say For Instance.