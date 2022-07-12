Eminem Announces New Greatest Hits Collection

Eminem announced Monday he is releasing Curtain Call 2, another greatest hits collection, on Aug. 5.

The album will include the rap star’s collaboration with Snoop Dogg, “From the D 2 the LBC,” which was released last month, as well as the CeeLo Green collab “The King and I” from the Elvis soundtrack and a previously unreleased track.

Curtain Call 2 follows 2005’s Curtain Call: The Hits and features Eminem hits from his 2009 album Relapse and the five studio albums that have come since. A limited edition box set and autographed vinyl edition will be up for grabs.