Eminem, Duran Duran Among 2022 Rock Hall Of Fame Nominees

Eminem, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar are among this year’s nominees for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The list of 17 names, which was revealed early Wednesday, also has Beck, Judas Priest, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Lionel Richie, Kate Bush, Devo, MC5, New York Dolls, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Fela Kuti and Eurthymics.

To be eligible for consideration, acts have to have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years earlier.

Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton are all first-time nominees. It is the sixth time MC5 has been nominated; the fourth time for Rage Against the Machine and the third nomination for Kate Bush, Judas Priest, New York Dolls, Eurthymics and Devo.

Dionne Warwick, Fela Kuti and Pat Benatar are on the list for the second time.

Inductees, which will be announced in May, are selected by music industry insiders assembled by the Rock Hall of Fame but fans can vote for their favourites online.

In an interview earlier this year, Ted Nugent slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its choices. "The authenticity of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame has been so tainted by the inclusion of not just non-rockers but anti-rockers. Madonna? Really? So I find it offensive on that level.

“I don’t take this stuff personally but I find it offensive to real rockers, to real rock artists and to real rock and roll fans.”