Eminem Is Teasing A Fortnite Collaboration


Eminem has teased a collaboration with online video game Fortnite, leading up to its "Big Bang" event.

Following an Epic Games announcement that promised a "memorable reveal toward the end" of the game's OG chapter, Eminem posted a mysterious clip featuring his song "Tone Deaf" on X, hinting at some kind of involvement with the event.

Internet sleuths have tracked down some leaks, including multiple Eminem skins and a possible in-game virtual concert, comparing it to Travis Scott's "Astronomical" event in 2020.

Fortnite's "Big Bang" event is set to happen on Saturday, December 2 at 2:00PM EST. However, it will be available in the Battle Royale tile in Discover 30 minutes prior. Parties of up to four players will be supported, though there is a warning due to flashing lights, which can cause photosensitivity and seizures.

The Fortnite x Slim Shady collaboration comes on the heels of Post Malone's recent partnership with Apex Legends, which allowed users to Posty up their avatars.

