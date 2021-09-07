Eminem Mural Defaced Within Hours Of Completion

A mural of Eminem in Detroit was defaced this past weekend, only hours after the artist finished painting it.

Chris Devins completed the six-foot-tall portrait of the hometown rapper on Saturday and returned home to Chicago to learn that someone had drawn 18 cartoon bird heads on it.

“Only one day after [its] completion, some idiot in Detroit already defaced the new M mural,” Devins wrote on Instagram. “You can't give some people anything good. Dumb. I can probably fix it but damn…”

Calling the vandalism “disrespectful” and “against the rules of street art,” Devins told The Detroit News on Monday: “I was devastated. Who would do that?

The artist hopes to return to Detroit this month to restore the mural.