Eminem Opens 'Mom's Spaghetti' In Detroit

Eminem is getting into the food business.

The rapper and his manager Paul Rosenberg have partnered with Michigan-based Union Joints to open Mom’s Spaghetti – a concept that takes its name from a lyric in Eminem’s 2002 hit “Lose Yourself.”

Mom’s Spaghetti opens Wednesday afternoon in an alley beside the new Union Assembly restaurant in downtown Detroit. It will have a walk-up window and limited seating for people to eat menu items like the namesake pasta dish – made with homemade sauce and wok-fired noodles and available with meatballs or vegan "rabbit balls" – or a ‘Sgetti Sandwich.

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” Rosenberg said, in a release.

Mom’s Spaghetti debuted in 2017 as a pop-up at a Detroit music venue and has shown up at several music festivals where Eminem performed.

Above the store is an 8 Mile inspired retail space called The Trailer, where fans can buy Eminem and Mom’s Spaghetti merch.

The opening of Mom’s Spaghetti was hyped in commercials that ran last weekend on Detroit television stations. Watch the spot below: