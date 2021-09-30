Eminem Serves Customers At His New Spaghetti Spot

To the surprise of nobody, Eminem showed up Wednesday at the opening of Mom’s Spaghetti, a new food spot in downtown Detroit inspired by a lyric in his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself.”

The first 10 customers – who had camped out all day for the 5 p.m. opening – were served at the walk-up window by the rap star, who also posed for photos and selfies.

The rapper and his manager Paul Rosenberg partnered with Michigan-based Union Joints to open Mom’s Spaghetti, located in an alley beside the new Union Assembly restaurant in downtown Detroit.

The eatery serves the namesake pasta dish – made with homemade sauce and wok-fired noodles and available with meatballs or vegan "rabbit balls" – and a ‘Sgetti Sandwich.

Mom’s Spaghetti debuted in 2017 as a pop-up at a Detroit music venue and has shown up at several music festivals where Eminem performed.

Above the store is an 8 Mile inspired retail space called The Trailer, where fans can buy Eminem and Mom’s Spaghetti merch.

Here’s the line for @Eminem new restaurant #MomsSpaghetti in Downtown Detroit 😳 pic.twitter.com/k9fmxXzHv0 — Art From Woodward Sports (@ArtSmithWSN) September 29, 2021

eminem at the grand opening of his 'mom's spaghetti' restaurant in detroit (photo credit: jeremy deputat) pic.twitter.com/AilN5Logbf — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 30, 2021

Eminem taking food orders from his fans is the cutest thing ever. pic.twitter.com/73gy99b1LK — Nina 🏴‍☠️⚓️ (@nina2641998) September 29, 2021

“Today was the grand opening of Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti walk-up restaurant in Detroit. Not only was he there, he served the first wave of customers at the window!!!!”



Via fb Joe Maroon Photography pic.twitter.com/FA1Wz86wgS — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) September 30, 2021