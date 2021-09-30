iHeartRadio

Eminem Serves Customers At His New Spaghetti Spot

eminem

To the surprise of nobody, Eminem showed up Wednesday at the opening of Mom’s Spaghetti, a new food spot in downtown Detroit inspired by a lyric in his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself.”

The first 10 customers – who had camped out all day for the 5 p.m. opening – were served at the walk-up window by the rap star, who also posed for photos and selfies.

The rapper and his manager Paul Rosenberg partnered with Michigan-based Union Joints to open Mom’s Spaghetti, located in an alley beside the new Union Assembly restaurant in downtown Detroit.

The eatery serves the namesake pasta dish – made with homemade sauce and wok-fired noodles and available with meatballs or vegan "rabbit balls" – and a ‘Sgetti Sandwich.

Mom’s Spaghetti debuted in 2017 as a pop-up at a Detroit music venue and has shown up at several music festivals where Eminem performed.

Above the store is an 8 Mile inspired retail space called The Trailer, where fans can buy Eminem and Mom’s Spaghetti merch.

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Eminem

12

Latest Videos