Enrique Iglesias Sells His Catalogue For Nine Figures

Enrique Iglesias has sold off his catalogue to Influence Media that is said to include his name, image, and likeness rights to expand future licensing opportunities.

According to Bloomberg, the deal is worth a reported nine figures, however, no actual number has been disclosed.

About the deal, Iglesias said, “My songs hold immense significance for both my fans and me. I’m excited to be working with the Influence Media team. I feel confident we will build an enduring partnership for my music and future projects."

“Enrique is a global icon and having him as a part of our Influence Media family is a game-changing moment for us,” said Influence Media Founder and Co-Managing Partner Lylette Pizarro in a statement. “For a quarter of a century, he has captivated fans globally with chart-topping and record-breaking hits. From ‘Experiencia Religiosa’ to ‘Hero’ and ‘Bailando’ to ‘I Like It’ and ‘Be With You,’ there are few artists who come close to accomplishing what Enrique has achieved commercially. He has played a pivotal role in introducing bilingual music to the masses. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with one of the most recognizable figures in modern music.”

Along with Iglesias, Influence Media also has investments in the catalogues of Future, Julia Michaels and Blake Shelton.

Enrique Iglesias just wrapped up the first leg of his Trilogy Tour with Ricky Martin and Pitbull, and will be embarking on a second leg beginning January 30.

His most recent single, "Así Es La Vida,” which reached #1 on the Latin Billboard Charts, is the first from what will be his last studio recording. Final (Vol. 2) is expected in February.