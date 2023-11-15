Enrique, Pitbull & Ricky Bring The Trilogy Tour Back To Canada In 2024

One life, one love, two legs, or so Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin have decided with their Trilogy Tour.

The three-headed Latin powerhouse have announced they will return in 2024 for another leg of their highly-demanded tour.

The 18 additional dates will kick off in Fresno, CA on January 30, returning to Canada on February 22 for a show at Montreal's Bell Centre, followed by Toronto's Scotiabank Arena the following night (February 23).

Just last month the trio performed shows at both venues, including two nights in Toronto.

Tickets will be available starting this Friday, November 17 at 11:00AM local time at Ticketmaster.

And of course, there are also a variety of different VIP packages and experiences available, which all include an invitation to the pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive VIP tour poster, specially designed VIP gift item and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.